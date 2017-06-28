Mother accused of stabbing husband found guilty of voluntary manslaughter

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a mother accused of stabbing her husband to death.

A Henrico jury found Mara Lewis guilty of voluntary manslaughter, which is less than the first-degree murder charge she had faced.

Lewis, 27, killed her husband, Fred, 26, shortly before Christmas at their friends' home on Carlisle Avenue. Her lawyers argued she was acting in self-defense to avoid abuse.

There is no word on what sentence she could face.

