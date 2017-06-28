VA sheriff's deputy rescues injured bald eagle

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy saved a bald eagle.More >>
A Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy saved a bald eagle.More >>
Spotsylvania Deputies tell us a missing 77-year-old woman has been found safe.More >>
Spotsylvania Deputies tell us a missing 77-year-old woman has been found safe.More >>
More than a million Virginia residents are expected to travel to celebrate July Fourth.More >>
More than a million Virginia residents are expected to travel to celebrate July Fourth.More >>
A fatal incident involving two pedestrians on train tracks in Washington, D.C., is causing Amtrak delays on Wednesday morning.More >>
A fatal incident involving two pedestrians on train tracks in Washington, D.C., is causing Amtrak delays on Wednesday morning.More >>
Southside Virginia Community College says a member of their team was found dead inside of a Nottoway home.More >>
Southside Virginia Community College says a member of their team was found dead inside of a Nottoway home.More >>