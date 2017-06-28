VA sheriff's deputy rescues injured bald eagle

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy saved a bald eagle.

Sergeant O'Brien received a call about an injured bird. Once he arrived on the scene, he found out the bird flew in low, landed on a car, and then ended up getting attacked by crows, according to the department's Facebook page.

The eagle received a cut above his eye during the attack and eventually found refuge under a tree near a dumpster.

Sergeant O'Brien transported the injured eagle to Heartwood Animal Hospital.

