Wife of VA House of Delegates Majority Whip has died

Suzanne Miller, the wife of Virginia House of Delegates Majority Whip Jackson Miller, has died.

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell, Speaker-designee Kirk Cox, Majority Leader-designee Todd Gilbert, and Caucus Chairman Tim Hugo issued a statement on Miller's passing.

We are devastated by the loss of Suzanne Miller and heartbroken for Jackson and his two boys. Suzanne was the light of their life. For all of us, she was a sweet friend we were fortunate to know. She carried herself with poise and grace through a difficult fight against cancer, serving as an example to all that God can and will sustain each of us through life's trials. The House of Delegates, including our spouses and children, is a family. Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our own. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the Millers.