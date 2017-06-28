Neighborhood Health Watch: Pediatric Asthma

On Wednesday's Neighborhood Health Watch, we're talking about pediatric asthma. It isn’t a different disease from asthma in adults, but for children, it can cause unique challenges.

Pediatric asthma is the primary reason for emergency room visits, hospitalization, and missed days from school. With proper treatment though, your child can keep their symptoms under control and prevent lung damage.

Dr. Kevin Connelly, a Medical Director - Pediatric ER at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, says asthma is a chronic lung disease. It's repeated bouts of wheezing but not everything that wheezing is asthma. Asthma is a lifelong problem, and symptoms can improve or get worse as a person grows older. Triggers to an asthma attack include pollen, being around cigarette smoke, and the weather.

Dr. Connelly says, "Asthma is something that is always there. A normal airway is like a normal hollow tube. But, somebody that has asthma the inside of the tube is swollen all the time and when they have an asthma attack the tube gets crunched down. You not only have the swelling within the tube but the tube is smaller and that causes air trapping, difficulty breathing, coughing and wheezing. Asthma since it causes swelling inside the tube and constriction of the tube, medicines such as albuterol is recommended. It comes as an inhaler and a nebulizer you can do. For little kids, they can do something called a spacer. You put the head on there. You squeeze it. You put it over the child's mouth. They breathe it in. You can carry it in your purse. You can go to school with it. It's a great option."

Dr. Connelly says asthma affects 25 million people, including 7 million children, and the percentage of people with asthma is increasing especially among African Americans.

