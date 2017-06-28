Homeless shelter worker delivers resident's baby in lobby

A staff member at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Richmond had to deliver a baby on Monday night when the baby girl suddenly decided it was time to arrive.

It was 11 p.m. and a big night for the mother, who went through an extremely fast labor, and the Salvation Army worker who had never delivered a baby before.

Iris Washington is a housing monitor at the Salvation Army shelter.

"I monitor the daily activities of housing residents and people coming in and out of the building," said Washington.

But Monday night, she had an unexpected task.

"One of the residents came down to let me know another resident, a female pregnant resident, her water had broken. So immediately I called 911," she recalled.

The ambulance arrived in minutes, but it wasn't fast enough.

"Before I knew it, Mom's coming down stairs, and she's just like, 'Tell them to please hurry up because the baby is coming. So I peaked over, and the baby was really coming out,' " said Washington.

The baby came out, right in the front lobby. Iris says other residents grabbed blankets and helped keep mom calm until the EMT's arrived.

"The [EMT's] cut the umbilical cord, and we heard the first cry and we all just had a moment," she said, laughing. "That was it in a nutshell. It just happened so fast."

Salvation Army Captain Donald Dohmann, who had just started working at the shelter that day, says it doesn't surprise him how the residents pitched in.

"When they become homeless, they are [a] family together. They're here together, they're sharing together. They're walking through a life journey together," said Dohmann.

"That's what it was. We all became family at that moment," Washington added.

The Salvation Army says the mother and baby are doing fine.

