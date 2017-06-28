Update: Missing Spotsylvania woman found safe

Spotsylvania Deputies tell us a missing 77-year-old woman has been found safe.

State Police issued a senior alert for Jean Hillman Strickland on behalf of the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies were especially concerned for her safety because she suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Around 9 p.m. the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office updated its Facebook page saying Ms. Strickland had been found.

