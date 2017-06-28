Senior alert issued for elderly woman who suffers cognitive impairment

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 77-year-old woman who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Jean Hillman Strickland, of Spotsylvania, is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 185 pounds. She also has green eyes and gray hair.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

She was driving a 2009 green Hyundai Santa Fe with a Virginia registration 3728GD.

The senior alert was issued on behalf of the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information on Strickland's whereabouts is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.

