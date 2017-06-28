Lock down lifted at Virginia State University after bomb threat

A police car blocks an entrance to VSU during the threat. (Source: NBC12)

A lock down at Virginia State University was lifted early Thursday after a bomb threat Wednesday evening.

"Campus has been rendered safe," the VSU Police Department posted on Facebook around 2:30 a.m.

VSU received the threat just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Virginia State Police say the campus was placed on lock down as a precautionary measure.

During the threat and as police investigated, buildings were evacuated and police told everyone on campus to avoid the area.

VSU says the school is hosting two summer camps, but did not release the ages of those participating.

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is our main priority," the school said in a statement.

"Individuals on campus are safe and are in place," a school official said during a press conference Wednesday night.

