Bomb threat reported at Virginia State University; campus on lockdown

Police are armed with rifles, blocking each entrance of Virginia State University after a bomb threat was called into the campus on Wednesday evening.

Virginia State University received a threatening phone call shortly before 6 p.m. The campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to Virginia State Police.

Earlier, police evacuated buildings and told everyone on campus to avoid the area.

Those in the area should report suspicious activity to Virginia State University Police.

Virginia State University says, "The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is our main priority."

"State University Police Department, the Chesterfield County Police Department and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are leading a full investigation into the bomb threat phoned into the VSU campus," school officials said.

Henrico police are also assisting with the investigation.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

A bomb threat has been received by our department. We are currently assessing the situation. Updates will follow. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) June 28, 2017

Bomb Threat Update - Continue to Shelter in place, Police on scene. Please report any suspicious activity to VSUPD. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) June 28, 2017

Bomb Threat Update - Police are evacuating buildings. If you are off campus, avoid the area. Continue to report any suspicious activity. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) June 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12