Bomb threat reported at Virginia State University

A bomb threat has been reported at Virginia State University.

Police are on the scene, and the university is warning everyone to take shelter and stay in place.

Those in the area should report suspicious activity to Virginia State University Police.

NBC12 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

A bomb threat has been received by our department. We are currently assessing the situation. Updates will follow. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) June 28, 2017

Bomb Threat Update - Continue to Shelter in place, Police on scene. Please report any suspicious activity to VSUPD. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) June 28, 2017

