Bomb threat reported at Virginia State University

By Megan Woo, Digital
ETTRICK, VA (WWBT) -

A bomb threat has been reported at Virginia State University.

Police are on the scene, and the university is warning everyone to take shelter and stay in place.

Those in the area should report suspicious activity to Virginia State University Police.

NBC12 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

