Bomb threat reported at Virginia State University

A bomb threat has been reported at Virginia State University.More >>
Petersburg residents and the city's mayor are calling for accountability after the mayor asked for Treasurer Kevin Brown to step down.More >>
Officials say the fire started in a combine that was harvesting wheat.More >>
The lights were on at Petersburg City Hall on Monday night because investigators were busy combing through tons of records. The city is in the middle of a forensic audit to determine what led to Petersburg's financial mess.More >>
Petersburg has selected Blake Rane to serve as the new finance director for the city. Rane previously served as finance director for Lake Park, Florida.More >>
