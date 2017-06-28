Bed bugs force Richmond first responders to relocate

Bed bugs are forcing some first responders out of one Richmond fire station.

Those who are normally stationed at Fire Station 14, on Hawthorne Avenue, will now be working out of Fire Station 15 on First Avenue.

The fire department says the temporary move will not affect service.

There is no word how long Fire Station 14 will be closed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12