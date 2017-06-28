Suspect linked to 7 burglaries in Richmond

Richmond police are renewing a call for help finding a suspect linked to seven burglaries.

Back in April, officers originally linked him to five burglaries, but he has since been linked to two more burglaries.

The burglaries between January and April of this year. Most of the burglaries were in the Fan and the West Broad Street area.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 in the 2600 block of West Cary Street Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the 300 block of North Robinson Street Between 1 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the 4000 block of West Broad Street Between 10:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the 400 block of Strawberry Street Between 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 in the 324 block of Libbie Avenue Between 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 10:50 a.m. on Monday, April 17 in the 300 block of Libbie Avenue Between 4:45 and 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the 2000 block of West Broad Street

The suspect has a light complexion and a stocky build. He is bald, has a dark beard, is between 30 to 50 years old, and 5-feet-9-inches tall to 5-feet-11-inches tall.

"In surveillance videos, he is seen wearing dark clothing consisting of a knit cap, T-shirt, jacket, gloves and blue jeans. He typically forces entry into restaurants and takes money from cash registers in the Fan district between 3 to 5 a.m.," Richmond police said in a press release.

Anyone with any information about this man’s identity should call Third Precinct Detectives Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010, Ryan Bailey at (804) 646-3912, Matthew Sacksteder (804) 646-1068, or Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12