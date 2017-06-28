Digital assistants can slice your bills

Subscription services can help you save money by finding bills you can cut or negotiating to lower your monthly payments. (Source: NPN)

(NPN) - You can hire a service to do just about anything these days. Now, there are services that promise to help you negotiate lower bills or cancel unwanted subscriptions.

As a busy executive of an internet company, Charles Stewart admitted he can’t remember a lot of the subscriptions he signs up for. He signed up for a service that identified the subscriptions for him.

“There was easily a dozen,” Stewart said. “In fact, I would probably say there were probably 15 different subscriptions.”

Stewart uses Trim, and he estimated he saved $1,400 to $1,600 by subscribing to the service.

They work by connecting to your bank account or credit card, making a list of current subscriptions and asking if you want to cancel any.

A similar service is called Truebill. Other services like Bill Cutterz, Bill Shark and Bill Fixers will actually try to negotiate a lower price for you on things like cable, internet or phone bills.

“So, if they don’t save you any money, the good news is you don’t have to spend any money,” said Tiffany Aliche, who runs a site called The Budgetnista. “And, if they do save you money, typically you have to share in that savings with them.”

Usually somewhere between 40 to 50 percent of the savings goes to the negotiating service for a period of time. Aliche’s advice is always to try to negotiate yourself first, but if you strike out, she’s OK with paying a fee to save money.

“Think about it this way: You can either save nothing or you can save half of someone saving you something,” Aliche said.

She said it’s critical to check security policies to make sure your banking information is secure, and be clear on any fee structures. Ask how much of the savings will be going to the service and for how long. Also, ask if you pay the fee monthly and if there is a discount if you pay it all in a lump sum.

Finally, if your savings go away, can you get your fee back?

Stewart’s service is free, but he does see a downside.

“I wish that, probably, the service had existed a couple of years ago,” Stewart said. “I could have saved many more thousands of dollars.”

