Secco Wine Bar to offer happy hour discounts

Secco Wine Bar will be offering happy hour discounts at its new location in the Fan, but there's a catch.

No devices allowed. That means guests will have to put away their phones, tablets, and laptops. In order to receive the discount, guests must put their devices in a box on the table and leave it alone.

The idea came from the owner's addiction to her own devices, and she says she knows guests have that same feeling as well.

The restaurant says they will not police the "no device policy," but they hope this will allow guests participate in a conversation.

The happy hour will begin on July 10 at 325 North Robinson Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from July 1 to July 6 for vacation.

