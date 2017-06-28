Hanover deputies search for 2 suspects in attempted larceny

Hanover Sheriff's deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with an attempted larceny at a business.

Deputies responded to a business in the 11000 block of Washington Highway for a reported attempted larceny of excavating equipment.

Officials say the suspects are believed to have attempted to steal pieces fo equipment from a part of the business that was fenced in. The suspects broke in by using bolt cutters.

Deputies say the suspects used a stolen tractor-trailer to attempt the larceny.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or can identify the suspects, is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

