Sexually abused dog taken to shelter; sheriff searching for owner

A stray dog is recovering from a horrifying case of sexual abuse in Isle of Wight County.

A family found the beagle-hound mix in Windsor. They named her "Huggles" and took her to an animal shelter.

Vets removed a tumor and spayed her, but she appeared to have developed an infection. When Huggles' condition worsened despite treatment, vets used exploratory surgery to determine the problem - and that's when they discovered the signs of sexual abuse.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. PETA is also offering a $5,000 reward.

WARNING: Facebook post contains graphic details of the abuse

