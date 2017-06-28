Angry business owners call out club owners at meeting over Shockoe Bottom crime

A meeting over crime in Shockoe Bottom got heated on Wednesday when longtime business owners started pointing fingers at nightclub owners for their clientele.

The meeting was called by David Napier, president of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association and owner of Old City Bar, after a bullet pierced the window of his business sometime overnight on June 17 - June 18.

The discussion was mostly about crime, but the future development plans for the area were also discussed. The attendees were local business owners, Richmond Police, ABC agents, city employees and a few residents.

When longtime business owners started to blame the nightclub owners, the nightclub owners responded by saying that there was too much generalization. They said the longtime business owners do not understand their clientele.

Richmond Police discussed some of the crime statistics for the year so far, as well as an action plan and an updated officer deployment plan map. They mentioned that 12 off-duty officers are provided for the heavy traffic nights.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12