Police need help in finding woman connected to wallet theft

Richmond police need the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a wallet theft that happened earlier this month.

Officers say around 12 p.m. on June 8, a woman reported her wallet was stolen from an office at the James Center on East Cary Street.

Detectives believe the suspect used the victim's credit card at the Target on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photo is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-0576 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

