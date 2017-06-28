Suspect indicted on capital murder charge in shooting of State Police special agent

A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter had been indicted on a capital murder charge.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services is moving personnel from Fire Station 14 to Fire Station 15 about two miles away due to bed bugs.More >>
There may be some changes coming to the Richmond Coliseum, according to Richmond BizSense.More >>
