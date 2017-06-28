Essex Village owner faces 9 criminal charges for building violations

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

One of the owners of Essex Village will be going to court for several building violations. Nine court summonses have been issued against Essex VA Investors LLC/Paracorp Inc. by Henrico County building inspections.

The violations range from “failing to properly replace or maintain balconies and guards” to “failing to properly maintain plumbing fixtures, garbage disposal and sink pipes” and failing to fix a mice infestation.

The building inspector says, “The owner is not taking a proactive and aggressive approach” to fixing the numerous issues at Essex Village.

Henrico reporter Ashley Monfort is uncovering more about the latest developments and will have a full report on NBC12 at 5.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12