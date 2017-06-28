Driver charged after slamming into building in Henrico

A female driver faces a reckless driving charge after police say she slammed into a business in Henrico on Wednesday morning.More >>
One of the owners of Essex Village will be going to court for several building violations. Nine court summonses have been issued against Essex VA Investors LLC/Paracorp Inc. by Henrico County building inspections.More >>
The poor living conditions was the focus of Tuesday night's Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting.More >>
Shoppers are on alert after two men are accused of taking illicit photos or video at Central Virginia Target stores.More >>
