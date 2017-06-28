Driver charged after slamming into building in Henrico

A female driver faces a reckless driving charge after police say she slammed into a business in Henrico on Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman crashed into a building in the 2700 block of Hungary Spring Road around 10 a.m.

This area is near the intersection with West Broad Street.

No injuries were reported.

