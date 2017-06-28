VIDEO: Arsonist sets fire to homeowner's American flag in Richmond

A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

It was a typical Wednesday morning for James Tanner, who lives on Floyd Avenue in the Fan. That is, until he checked his "Nest Cam" - or security camera he keeps on his front porch.

"I noticed my flag was missing," said Tanner.

The American flag that used to hang in front of his home was gone, so Tanner looked back at the footage.

"Somebody tried to steal it at 2:15 this morning. and when they couldn't get it off, they burnt it," said Tanner.

Video shows the suspect walking up to the porch and reaching for the flagpole. It looks like he tries to remove the flag but was unable to. He then reaches into his pocket, pulls out a lighter and sets the flag on fire. He leaves as the flag continues to burn.

"I was lucky my house didn't burn down," said Tanner.

The suspect was wearing a horizontally-striped shirt, shorts and a backpack, and he was carrying what appears to be flowers when the crime happened.

