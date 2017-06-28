Bed bugs force Richmond fire crews to change stations

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services is moving personnel from Fire Station 14 to Fire Station 15 about two miles away due to bed bugs.

"This temporary change will have a minimal effect on service delivery to this fire service district," fire officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

Fire Station 14 is at 2932 Hawthorne Ave.; Fire Station 15 is at 2614 1st Ave.

"This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution while Fire Administration and Public Works are addressing an issue of bed bugs within the building," the press release said.

