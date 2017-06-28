Achieving Smile Makeovers with Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry

Sponsored Content By Jeff T. Blackburn, D.D.S., F.A.G.D



Smile makeovers became all the rage many years ago and were highlighted on the popular television series Extreme Makeover. Viewers became spellbound by the miraculous results they saw unfold on TV. The results at that time were amazing. After 14 years, technology and techniques have advanced further, allowing patients to achieve complete smile makeovers in a shorter time frame and with even more impressive results.

Using a wide range of treatment options, our cosmetic dentists have the ability to completely and beautifully correct smiles whether the teeth are discolored, overlapped, crooked, chipped, severely worn, or have unwanted spaces. We can replace missing teeth with dental implants and fixed bridgework that restores not only proper function and bite alignment, but a beautiful, healthy smile as well.

Porcelain veneers have become a very popular cosmetic dentistry option in recent years, and the product quality is now better than ever. The porcelain material we use at South River Dentistry is strong and offers superior aesthetic benefits. Its translucency creates a natural appearance and allows patients to regain a more youthful, authentic-looking smile than was possible with older materials. The degree of tooth preparation for veneers has also been greatly reduced over the years, and in many cases minimal or no preparation is required at all. Advancements in dental bonding materials, whitening techniques, and crowns have also improved to deliver natural-looking, longer-lasting results. With our help, grayish-black coloring that appears along the gum line from old crowns, and other visible indicators of outdated dentistry, can be a thing of the past.

In addition to cosmetic dentistry, our dentists also offer Invisalign® orthodontics, which move teeth using clear plastic trays, and tooth replacement with single dental implants or implant-supported dentures. We also repair recessed gums with minimally invasive grafting techniques. Dr. Blackburn is currently the only dentist in Richmond offering the minimally invasive Pinhole ® Surgical Technique (PST) as an alternative to the traditional gum graft, which eliminates the need for sutures, downtime, and pain during the procedure.

Advancements in dental technology also include an array of effective sedation techniques, which allow our team to help extremely anxious patients conquer their dental fears. Many times, with the help of sedation, we can correct a lifetime of dental work in just one visit. Enhancing the health and appearance of your smile at South River Dentistry can deliver a vibrant, youthful smile that provides you with a great feeling of success and confidence.

There’s never been a better time to consider YOUR Smile Makeover!

