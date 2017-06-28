TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-295 ramp in eastern Henrico

Virginia State Police say the driver of a tractor-truck was injured Wednesday morning after overturning on exit 28A on southbound I-295 in eastern Henrico.

VDOT says to expect delays in the area due to the incident, which was first reported just after 7:50 a.m.

As of 8:15 a.m., the ramp in the area was closed.

Police say the trailer was on fire after the crash.

There is no information on the condition of the driver, or what caused the tractor-trailer truck to overturn.

