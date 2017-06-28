Driver charged after tractor-trailer carrying flour on I-295 ramp in Henrico overturns

Cleanup from Wednesday crash kept the exit ramp closed for hours. (Source: VA State police)

Virginia State Police say the driver of a tractor-truck was injured Wednesday morning after overturning on exit 28A on southbound I-295 in eastern Henrico.

The crash, which occurred around 7:50 a.m., caused the ramp to be closed for several hours as crews cleaned up more than 50,000 pounds of flour it was carrying.

Police say the trailer was on fire after the crash. The scene cleared just before 2 p.m.

The driver, identified as Martin E. Parker, of Florida, was charged with reckless driving.

There is no information on what caused the tractor-trailer truck to overturn.

