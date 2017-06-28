2 people killed on D.C. train tracks; service disrupted in Northeast US

A fatal incident involving two pedestrians on train tracks in Washington, D.C., is causing Amtrak delays on Wednesday morning.

Amtrak says trains will not be able to operate for the start of the morning rush-hour period between D.C. and Philadelphia. The incident may cause delays and cancellations along the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak is urging customers to check the status of their trains on amtrak.com or on its app.

According to NBC Washington, two people were struck along the tracks near the 1200 block of New York Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

An Amtrak spokesperson says the two people appeared to have been trespassing.

