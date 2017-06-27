Plans to replace Richmond Coliseum with new arena

A plan may be in the works to replace the Richmond Coliseum, according to Richmond BizSense.

The report says a group of investors, led by Dominion Energy, is gaining momentum on a plan to replace the aging Coliseum with a new arena.

According to sources with knowledge of the effort, the project is still in planning stages but is slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

The report says Dominion is even eyeing naming rights.

