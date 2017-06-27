Henrico supervisors discuss conditions at Essex Village

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

The poor living conditions was the focus of Tuesday night's Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting.

Officials say their goal is to get up to speed on what's being done to fix the problems and to determine the next steps.

Officials also say they will continue to work with the chief building inspector, and HUD officials to follow up on notices and violations, despite the fact that HUD continues to give the facility passing grades.

"So how do we control that as a local government? We can't. But what we can do it is enforce the codes that we have [the] authority to enforce," said Douglas A. Middleton, Deputy County Manager for Public Safety.

Middleton also says HUD officials admit there's a problem and are now working to fix the issues.

Congressman Donald McEachin has also sent two letters to HUD Secretary Ben Carson about the problems.

