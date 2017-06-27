VA dancing deputy shows off some moves on 'America's Got Talent'

School system apologizes for misspelling of 'Virginia' on diplomas

A dancing deputy from Stafford County made his network debut on Tuesday night.

Deputy Deuntay Diggs tried to dance his way past the audition rounds on "America's Got Talent," but it was a "no" from all four judges.

He even received a snarky comment from Simon Cowell, which caused Mel B. to throw her drink at him.

As for Deputy Diggs, he says he practiced before tonight's performance and that the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was very supportive.

