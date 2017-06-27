Bus driver nominates young passenger for Acts of Kindness

When she’s not volunteering in the NBC12 Call12 Center, Retiree Patsy Hughes drives the school bus in Amelia.

The great grandmother bonded with a remarkable 10-year-old middle school student leader named Lane.

Lane is an academic standout, a young entrepreneur, and animal rescuer. They’ve become great friends, but Lane stunned Patsy when he told her about their family connection.

Lane’s grandmother and Patsy’s son, Todd, were high school sweethearts. On the 25th anniversary of Todd’s death, Lane showed Patsy decades old prom pictures that brought her to tears. They were pictures Patsy had never seen and they brought some joy to an otherwise somber anniversary. Patsy was so touched she wanted to honor Lane with our $300 Acts Of Kindness Appreciation Award.

