VA deputies search for suspects involved in gun store breaking and entering

Buckingham deputies are looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering that happened early Tuesday morning.

This happened at a gun shop in the 3600 block of South James Madison Highway in Dillwyn.

Once the suspects broke into the shop, deputies say they attacked a display case and stole seven pistols.

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office recovered video surveillance footage of the incident, photos of a vehicle of interest and images of "four subjects of interest who were inside the store sometime before the incident."

The ATF Richmond Office is offering a $2,500 reward, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, bringing the reward total to $5,000.

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office and the ATF Richmond Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office at 434-969-1772.

