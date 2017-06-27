VA State Board of Elections announces order candidates will appear on ballot

The Virginia State Board of Election announced the order in which the candidates will appear on November's ballot.

According to WVIR, the Democratic candidates will be listed first, then the Republicans. "The constitution, libertarian, green, and independent green picks will then be listed," WVIR said.

"Virginia code requires us to draw names for the order of candidates that are on the ballot both in primaries and in the general election, so we will fold up all the names of the individuals. We will place them inside a bowl and draw them out so that there's no bias or favoritism towards any of the political parties moving into the election cycle,” James Alcorn, the State Board of Elections chair, told WVIR.

Virginians will be voting for the next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in November.

