1 person arrested after pursuit on I-95, I-295 in Hanover

One person is in custody after Virginia State Police responded to a short pursuit in Hanover on Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started around 4:50 p.m. on Interstate 95 at mile marker 98, near Kings Dominion, and it ended on Interstate 295 at mile marker 41.

No troopers were injured, but one state police vehicle received minor damage during the pursuit.

There is no word on what initiated the pursuit.

