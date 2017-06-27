Robbers attack Jeff Davis Hwy convenience store clerk, take victim's vehicle

Chesterfield Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store on Jeff Davis Highway on Tuesday.

The robbery happened around noon at the Jefferson Express in the 16600 block. The suspects entered the store, and one approached the counter while the other went behind it. They demanded money, and the second suspect assaulted the clerk. After they got the cash, the second suspect again struck the clerk, then took the keys to the clerk's vehicle. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men left with the money in the victim's vehicle - a white 2012 Toyota Highlander with Virginia tags VFJ-3701 - heading north on Jeff Davis Highway.

Police released the following descriptions for the suspects:

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, a baseball-style cap and a backpack.

The second suspect, who assaulted the clerk, is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and red shoes.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12