Fire destroys 75 acres of wheat field in Disputanta

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Source: Prince George Fire & EMS Source: Prince George Fire & EMS
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

A fire destroyed about 75 acres of a wheat field in Disputanta on Tuesday.

It happened in the 8400 block of Robin Road.

Prince George officials say the fire started in a combine that was harvesting wheat.

