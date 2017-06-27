Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket bought in Richmond expires on Friday

A Virginia Lottery ticket currently worth $1 million will soon be worthless!

The ticket was one of three winners drawn for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The other two tickets have been claimed.

The missing ticket - #111002 - was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4601 West Broad Street in Richmond.

The ticket expires six months after the drawing, which means it will be worth nothing at close of business on this Friday at 5 p.m.

"We’re doing everything we can to get the word out to anyone who may have been at this 7-Eleven to check their tickets," said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto. "It may be in someone’s wallet, a glove compartment, tucked away in a drawer, or anywhere. We need to see that ticket by close of business Friday!"

If the money remains unclaimed, it will go to the state Literary Fund.

