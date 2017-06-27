Doctor explains what triggers PTSD on national awareness day

Tuesday is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder day. PTSD is an often times debilitating disorder that develops after experiencing a scary, or dangerous event.

"Think about the old vinyl records, and if you scratch the record, the needle will keep repeating. In essence, the mind, the brain, is scratched by an event that is frightening, shocking or painful," said Dr. Martin Buxton, chief of Psychiatry at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about seven or eight out of every 100 people will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. Many combat veterans battle the disorder.

Matthew Bein was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan with the Marine Corps.

"Several friends and comrades -- some were mortally wounded and some were injured there -- and it began to take a whole lot of a bigger told on everything," Bein said.

It is not only military that can be affected. Buxton says many first responders, sexual assault survivors, even someone who witnessed a horrifying event or the death of a loved one, can cause PTSD.

"I saw an individual like this who witnessed a truck in front of him explode, and the driver unfortunately was immolated and died. So, because his occupation was driving, he was much more vulnerable to that trauma thinking that he could have been him," said Bein.

There are four categories of symptoms, according to Buxton: mood swings or difficulty remembering, wanting to avoid situations/places/or people, feeling startled or on edge, and having flashbacks and bad dreams.

"You can have triggers were the song that was playing when the accident occurred can bring it on," said Buxton. "If people were in a car accident will not drive by that same spot again, won't go on a highway, won't get in a car."

There is hope.

Buxton says there are medications and therapies that can provide relief. He also encourages those with a loved one who is suffering from PTSD to be accommodating and supportive.

Bein has found help through treatment, and encourages others not be afraid to seek help.

"You can't take that weight on your own. Just like over there, we weren't going to let them kills us there so we're not going to let anyone kill us here -- even ourselves," he said.

Click here for more information about PTSD from the National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12