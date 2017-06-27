Sources: Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown admits to stealing $2,500

Sources confirm Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars.More >>
The lights were on at Petersburg City Hall on Monday night because investigators were busy combing through tons of records. The city is in the middle of a forensic audit to determine what led to Petersburg's financial mess.
Petersburg has selected Blake Rane to serve as the new finance director for the city. Rane previously served as finance director for Lake Park, Florida.
A Colonial Heights man is about to reach the century mark, and Louis Martin is not ready to slow down.
A person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds while Hopewell police were responding to a shooting.
