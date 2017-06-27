Sources: Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown admits to stealing $2,500

Sources confirm Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars.

Moments ago, sources told NBC12 Kevin Brown has admitted to stealing $2,500. We've also confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine if Brown took even more money.

Investigators are also talking with other employees in the treasurer's office who had access to money.

This comes as officials just started an audit on the treasurer. Earlier this year, Brown said "I haven't stolen anything" during an interview with NBC12.

"I don't have any extra money other than what I get," said Brown during the interview. "To accuse me and think that were hiding 19 million or whatever the figure is now, it's just crazy."

