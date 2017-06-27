Sources: Petersburg treasurer admits to stealing; mayor calls for his resignation

Sources confirm Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars. The mayor has now called for the treasurer's resignation.

Sources told NBC12 Kevin Brown has admitted to stealing $2,500. NBC12 also confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine if Brown took even more money.

The city’s mayor stood before a crowd of reporters making the public announcement: he wants the treasurer to go. Also in the crowd – the treasurer himself, who listened as two council members said they’re just not pleased with how Brown’s office has handled the city’s finances.

After the press conference, Brown denied stealing any money or admitting to stealing.

Mayor Sam Parham called on Brown’s resignation. He would not say specifically why he wants him to step down, only saying it’s time to change the image of the city.

These developments come a day after forensic auditors spent the evening pouring through records in the Treasurer’s office. Brown says he received no updates from those auditors about their findings. He also says no one even approached him to suggest that he resigns.

When asked if he will step down, Brown said, "if it comes to that, that I will."

Investigators are also talking with other employees in the treasurer's office who had access to money.

Earlier this year, Brown said "I haven't stolen anything" during an interview with NBC12.

"I don't have any extra money other than what I get," said Brown during the interview. "To accuse me and think that we're hiding $19 million or whatever the figure is now, it's just crazy."

Later this week, city council members are planning to meet. One topic that will come up: creating a tax collector position - an idea that was presented and shot down earlier this month. Now it’s resurfacing following these latest developments.

