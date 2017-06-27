Man arrested for taking video of minor in dressing room in Henrico

Henrico Police say they have arrested a man who filmed a minor in a store dressing room.

It happened at the Target in the 5400 block of W. Broad Street on Monday. The suspect allegedly used his cell phone under the door to film a female. The victim confronted the suspect, who was followed as he left the store and got into a vehicle.

Police tracked down Ian Kendrick Gregory and arrested him. They say that a second victim was also identified in the crime.

Gregory is charged with unlawful filming of an undressed person and unlawful filming of an undressed minor.

