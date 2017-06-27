Chesterfield, Henrico police investigating cases of illicit photos of Target shoppers

Shoppers are on alert after two men are accused of taking illicit photos or video at Central Virginia Target stores.

In the latest case, Ian Kendrick Gregory is facing charges because police say he tried to take videos of shoppers in the dressing room. Police say it happened at the Target store at Libbie Place Shopping Center on West Broad Street in Henrico.

Most shoppers we spoke to say the usually aren't super cautious going into the dressing room.

"I actually don't think about it, to be honest with you," said Abby Owens.

"I've never had any issues or anything like that, but I mean, I've never been cautious," said Ashleigh Peatross.

That opinion is changing because police say Gregory was just arrested for trying to record two people in the dressing room. Investigators say one of the victims was underage. Police say a woman was in one of the changing rooms when she looked down and saw a camera underneath the door. She decided to confront the man behind the camera, who police later identified as Gregory.

Police tracked down Gregory and arrested him. They say that a second victim was also identified in the crime.

Gregory is not the only person who is accused of taking illicit photos. Chesterfield police continue to look for another man they say tried to take video up a shopper's skirt. It happened June 17 at the Target store at Westchester Commons.

Shoppers are hoping the managers at the retail giant will take action and have an employee stay outside the dressing rooms.

"They're usually not even there, so you just walk in and change," said Peatross. "So if someone was always there, yeah, it would be a lot better and a lot of safer."

Gregory is charged with unlawful filming of an undressed person and unlawful filming of an undressed minor.

