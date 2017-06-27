Suspect holds victim at knife point during robbery near VCU

Police say a woman was robbed by knife point in an alley near VCU early Tuesday.

According to a VCU alert, the victim was walking north on Lombardy Street when a man came up to her, grabbed her hair and pulled her into the alley, placed a knife in her side and stated, "Give me everything you got."

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. in an alley near Monument Avenue near the Jeb Stuart statue.

Police say the suspect grabbed about $260 from her bag and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a younger black man around 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and light colored, "distressed" jeans.

For information about this incident, call police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12