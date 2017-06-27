Suspect holds victim at knife point during robbery near VCU

Richmond police need the public's help in finding two people who may have been in the area where a triple shooting happened in Shockoe Bottom last week.More >>
Richmond police need the public's help in finding two people who may have been in the area where a triple shooting happened in Shockoe Bottom last week.More >>
VCU officials say some students may be affected by President Trump's travel ban.More >>
VCU officials say some students may be affected by President Trump's travel ban.More >>
Police say a woman was robbed by knife point in an alley near VCU early Tuesday.More >>
Police say a woman was robbed by knife point in an alley near VCU early Tuesday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond city leaders are making a commitment to ensure proper resources are being given to help all schools perform.More >>
Richmond city leaders are making a commitment to ensure proper resources are being given to help all schools perform.More >>