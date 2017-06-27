Police: 'Victim' made up knife point attack on Monument Ave.

Police now say that a woman, who claimed she was robbed by knife point in an alley near VCU early Tuesday, made the whole thing up.

In an earlier VCU Alert, the victim claimed she was walking north on Lombardy Street when a man came up to her, grabbed her hair and pulled her into the alley, placed a knife in her side and stated, "Give me everything you got."

Later, VCU Alert said, "During an investigation today by Richmond Police, detectives determined that the report is unfounded and do not believe that an armed robbery occurred."

The alleged knife attack brings up the issue of personal safety.

Mike Jones, NBC12’s personal safety expert, says there is a lot you can do to keep yourself safe while walking by yourself.

Jones says first and foremost, put your cellphone away.

“Situational awareness is something everyone needs to be practicing,” Jones said. “And what that means is dropping your cell phone and knowing your surroundings."

Jones says knowing your surroundings is important, because if there is a potential predator out there, they are already looking for you.

“It's always best if you see the enemy before the enemy sees you," Jones said. "It goes back to the old railroad cross saying of 'stop, look and listen.'"

Jones says if you do see yourself becoming the victim of a crime, throw all of your personal belongings away from you.

"If they are after property they don’t want you," Jones said. "Car keys, throw them as far away as you can. You don't want to be picked up and abducted in your own car."

If it is more than property that they want and you are still attacked, Jones said you have to fight back.

"You have to make a decision that you might not come out of this alive. You might be sexually assaulted, you might be strangled, you might be beat to death, you just don’t know," Jones said. "So you have to default to the ultimate in self-defense, and that's fighting back, and when you fight, you fight with all you have. You scream, you claw, you spit, you kick up dirt on the ground and throw it."

Other tips to remember, according to police:

If you are the victim of a crime, the information you provide police will help them identify the suspect

Focus on physical characterizes

Do not make any sudden or unexpected moves

If the suspect claims to have a weapon, never try to force their bluff

