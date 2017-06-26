VCU works to assist those affected by President Trump's travel ban

VCU officials say some students may be affected by President Trump's travel ban.

The U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to allow a limited version of the president's ban to take effect, and school officials are examining the impact on the VCU community.

School officials are currently working to help those in the VCU community who may be affected.

Here's a statement from VCU:

Dear VCU and VCU Health community,

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow a limited version of President Trump’s travel ban to take effect, we are carefully examining the impact on VCU and those we serve. While we do not yet know the full impact of this decision, we are working to assist members of our VCU community who may be affected:

* About 80 VCU students and scholars may be affected by the ban. Most are currently in their home nations for summer break. While it seems the executive order will allow them to return to VCU this fall, many have expressed concern about family members’ prohibition from traveling to Richmond, including for university events. Students or family members with questions or concerns may contact university immigration officials at geois@vcu.edu or 804-828-8471.

* Some residents, fellows and others clinical providers at VCU Medical Center may be affected by the ban, and we are assessing those numbers and potential impacts on our healthcare mission. Any affected residents or fellows may contact Danielle Parker-Mangum (danielle.parker-mangum@vcuhealth.org) or Brian Aboff (brian.aboff@vcuhealth.org). Other clinical providers or employees may contact VCU Health human resources at 804-628-4748 or 804-989-4748.

* Some members of the VCU community who are citizens of nations not included in the president’s order have reached out to us worried that they or their children may be banned from future education, research or healthcare opportunities in the United States.

As a university, we welcome and remain committed to supporting all people who choose to come to VCU to learn, create, research, cure, serve and heal.

The Supreme Court will hear this case in October. In the meantime, we will continue to update the community as needed.

Sincerely,

Michael Rao

President, VCU and VCU Health

Marsha Rappley

Vice President for Health Sciences, VCU, and Chief Executive Officer, VCU Health

Gail Hackett

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, VCU