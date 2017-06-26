VA police ID Chesterfield man who disappeared in creek

James City County police have identified the Chesterfield man who went missing in a creek on Monday.

Crews responded to College Creek at 7:15 p.m.

Police said Tony Jimenez Garcia, 23, of Chesterfield, was visiting the area with a church group. Witnesses told police that he and a relative had been fishing and went into the water to cool off.

Officers said the two attempted to swim out to a sandbar when Garcia went underwater and did not come back up. WAVY reported Garcia was not wearing a life vest at the time and was last seen wearing a black bathing suit.

James City County officials believe the man drowned. His body has yet to be found.

Police told WAVY this is a recovery operation and not an active search and rescue.

"Public safety personnel remain on [the] scene using side scan sonar in the recovery efforts. If these efforts are not successful, operations will be suspended and resumed in the morning," police said.

A similar incident happened last year when 27-year-old Edwin Alexander Tejada Delgado drowned while swimming in the creek.

