VA police ID Chesterfield man who disappeared in creek

A former U.S. Navy Navigator died last week after watching his beloved Washington Nationals blow another lead.More >>
A former U.S. Navy Navigator died last week after watching his beloved Washington Nationals blow another lead.More >>
James City County crews are working to find the body of a Chesterfield man who went missing in a creek on Monday.More >>
James City County crews are working to find the body of a Chesterfield man who went missing in a creek on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield police have identified the suspects involved in a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of Executive Drive.More >>
Chesterfield police have identified the suspects involved in a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of Executive Drive.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man involved in an attempted upskirting incident earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man involved in an attempted upskirting incident earlier this month.More >>
Police have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle accident in Chesterfield.More >>
Police have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle accident in Chesterfield.More >>