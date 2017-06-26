Richmond city leaders discuss school resources

Richmond city leaders are making a commitment to ensure proper resources are being given to help all schools perform.

Both groups are recommending to work as one to get results. They agreed on a draft resolution, but the question came up about how quickly they should be moving forward without even having a new superintendent in place.

The joint effort was recently created to get a handle on issues troubling our schools -- poverty, student achievement, and buildings in need of repair.

While all agree that working together can help, Mayor Stoney suggested ensuring the new superintendent is involved in the planning progress.

"To show them that we're going to put it all on the line for you, whoever she or he may be, to come in here and change the lives of each and every child in this school district," said Mayor Stoney.

"Candidly, were going to hire a superman or superwoman that with the wave of a wand will be able to fix everything. Frankly, pertinent to metrics, past superintendents haven't done a heck of a job on it," said Johnathan Young, a member of the Richmond School Board.

Some leaders called this a state of urgency and suggested there's no time to wait for a new superintendent to get on board.

The group is committing to meet four times a year.

