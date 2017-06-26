Starbucks to offer BOGO deal on espresso

School system apologizes for misspelling of 'Virginia' on diplomas

Starting Tuesday, Starbucks is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all you caffeine lovers out there.

You can get a free grande-sized espresso when you buy another grande espresso between June 27 and July 2 from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the company's Facebook page.

The offer is valid at participating U.S. Starbucks locations as a part of their "Chill Together Event."

