Nationals' fan obituary goes viral

There's a reason they call baseball the national past-time.

For men like Pat Killebrew, it was all-consuming in his final days. In fact, he took his final breath not long after watching the Nationals lose to the Marlins. Pat's love of baseball even made it into his obituary, and it's going viral all over the world.

Killebrew was a devoted father, an attorney, a little league coach, and a longtime Washington Nationals fan.

Knowing his days were numbered, Pat's son, Jake, spent as much time with him as he could. Watching the Nationals on TV was their favorite thing.

"I don't think he ever missed a game on TV in the 10 years they've been in Washington. But man, it was his favorite thing ever in the world," Jake said.

