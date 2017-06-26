Tully paired with blind woman from Chicago

Tully, our local puppy in training, has graduated from Guide Dog School with Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

She has been paired up with a legally blind woman named Jen, who is from Chicago.

Jen is a wife and mother who lost most of her sight to glaucoma. She said she had lost her confidence and was afraid to go places by her herself.

But now, she says, "Tully has given me the most amazing gift by widening my comfort zone."

She looks forward to walking on trails with Tully and continuing her work in an ophthalmologist's office.

