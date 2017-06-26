Tully paired with blind woman from Chicago

So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
Richmond police need the public's help in finding two people who may have been in the area where a triple shooting happened in Shockoe Bottom last week.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
Virginia State Police say they found the vehicle involved in Monday's hit-and-run on Interstate 95.More >>
A motorcyclist died in a crash in Powhatan early Monday morning.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.More >>
